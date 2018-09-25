French President congratulates leadership on 88th Saudi National Day

This came in a statement by the French embassy in the kingdom. The statement highlighted Saudi-French relations.

The statement said that the French President looks forward to visiting Saudi Arabia to boost the relations.

The statement of the French Embassy in the Kingdom pointed to the depth of the partnership between the two countries, which drew the attention of the French President after the visit of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defense, noting that the ministerial visits to Riyadh will be to proceed with joint projects between the two countries that fall within the framework of the major priorities set by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in its Vision 2030.