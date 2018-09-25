French President congratulates leadership on 88th Saudi National Day

  • Tuesday 25, September 2018 in 12:24 PM
Sharjah 24 – SPA: President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the occasion of the 88th National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
This came in a statement by the French embassy in the kingdom. The statement highlighted Saudi-French relations.
 
The statement said that the French President looks forward to visiting Saudi Arabia to boost the relations.
 
The statement of the French Embassy in the Kingdom pointed to the depth of the partnership between the two countries, which drew the attention of the French President after the visit of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defense, noting that the ministerial visits to Riyadh will be to proceed with joint projects between the two countries that fall within the framework of the major priorities set by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in its Vision 2030.