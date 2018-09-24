Thousands of U.N. Gaza staff strike in wake of Trump funding cuts

UNRWA employees with hands chained and orange jumpsuits protest against job cuts, Gaza

Around 13,000 Gazans went on a one-day strike including teachers and health care providers, their union said in a statement.

UNRWA, which serves over five million Palestinians including 1.3 million in the Gaza Strip, faces a 200 million dollar budget shortfall after U.S. President Donald Trump decided to pull funding for the organisation.

Yousef Hamdouna, secretary general of UNRWA’s union of employees, said the strike "is a right for UNRWA staff to denounce the unfair decisions of firing staff and reducing its services to Palestinian refugees.”

The U.S. was UNRWA's single largest donor providing the agency with 365 million dollars last year.

Due to the U.S. cuts UNRWA is being forced to fire 60 employees and change hundreds of full-time jobs to part-time, UNRWA Gaza spokesman Adnan Abu Husna said.

"The struggle of the unions must not affect the services for refugees," said Husna.

"It is very difficult and it is hard, but it is not because of UNRWA but an existential financial crisis," he added.

UNRWA supports Palestinians and their descendants who lost their homes as a result of the conflict with Israeli occupation.