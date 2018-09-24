Russia upgrades Syria's air defence in warning to Israeli occupation

Moscow's military blamed Israeli occupation last week when Syrian state forces shot down a Russian reconnaissance plane amid a bombing raid by Israeli occupation jets.

Russia had for the past five years abided by a request from Israeli occupation not to deliver an S-300 system to neighbouring Syria, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

"Today the situation has changed," the statement said. The S-300 is touted as being able to engage airborne targets at a distance of up to 250 kilometres.

Russia said it would be jamming incoming aircraft's radar and navigation systems in Syria in an effort to "deter unreasonable actions."

"We are convinced that the implementation of these measures will cool down the hotheads," the statement said.