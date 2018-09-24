Russia upgrades Syria's air defence in warning to Israeli occupation

  • Monday 24, September 2018 in 7:17 PM
  • Russian S-300 anti-missile rocket system
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Russia will provide an S-300 surface-to-air missile system to its ally Syria within the next two weeks, Russia's Defence Ministry said Monday, in a warning to Israeli occupation.
Moscow's military blamed Israeli occupation last week when Syrian state forces shot down a Russian reconnaissance plane amid a bombing raid by Israeli occupation jets.
 
Russia had for the past five years abided by a request from Israeli occupation not to deliver an S-300 system to neighbouring Syria, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement. 
 
"Today the situation has changed," the statement said. The S-300 is touted as being able to engage airborne targets at a distance of up to 250 kilometres.
 
Russia said it would be jamming incoming aircraft's radar and navigation systems in Syria in an effort to "deter unreasonable actions."
 
"We are convinced that the implementation of these measures will cool down the hotheads," the statement said.