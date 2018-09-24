Jordanian King, US Secretary of State discuss developments in peace process

Discussions also covered the strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States. The meeting touched on developments in the peace process, with King Abdullah stressing the importance of relaunching Palestinian-Israeli negotiations based on the two-state solution, leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its border, living side by side with Israel in peace and security.

The parties also addressed the crisis facing the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, UNRWA, with King Abdullah highlighting the need for the international community to shoulder its responsibilities by providing the necessary support to sustain the UN agency’s educational, health, and relief services to over 5 million Palestinians registered with the UN as refugees.

Moreover, the meeting tackled the Syrian crisis and the importance of supporting efforts to reach a political solution that maintains Syria’s unity, in addition to regional and international efforts to fight terrorism within a comprehensive approach.