Tripoli clashes leave 115 dead, 383 injured- health ministry

  • Sunday 23, September 2018 in 8:21 PM
  • Smoke raise during clashes in Tripoli
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: At least 115 people have been killed and 383 injured in month-long clashes between rival factions in Tripoli, Libya’s health ministry said on Sunday.
 The fighting pitted the Seventh Brigade, or Kaniyat, from Tarhouna, a town 65 km (45 miles) southeast of Tripoli, against the Tripoli Revolutionaries’ Brigades (TRB) and the Nawasi, two of the capital’s largest armed groups.
 
Tripoli and western Libya are run by a U.N.-backed government mainly supported by armed groups, while Eastern Libya is controlled by a rival administration. 
 
The fighting has knocked out most power stations in the city and crippled Tripoli’s main airport.
 
So far, calls by the GNA for all sides to uphold a ceasefire agreed on Sept. 4 have fallen on deaf ears.
 
Adding to the existing tensions, a coalition of armed groups including Misrata military council promised on Saturday to fight alongside Tarhouna's Seventh Brigade saying that they "reject the rule of militias inside Tripoli.