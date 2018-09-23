Israeli occupation sets October deadline to evacuate Bedouin village in WB

Palestinians in front of an Israeli occupation bulldozer protesting plans to demolish Khan Al Ahmar

The move has drawn criticism from Palestinians and some European states, who cite the impact on the community and prospects for peace.

Israeli occupation security forces on Sunday morning handed out letters telling residents to voluntarily take down the buildings by Oct. 1 or Israeli occupation authorities would enforce the demolition orders.

Israeli occupation's Supreme Court has rejected petitions to prevent the move, siding with the authorities which say the village was built without the required permits. Palestinians say such documents are impossible to obtain.

Palestinians say the demolition is part of an Israeli occupation push to create an arc of settlements that would effectively cut off East Al Quds from the West Bank, which the Palestinians seek for an independent state.