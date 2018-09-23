Arab Coalition offered $17.6 bn in assistance to Yemen in three years

''Out of this assistance, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, accounted for more than $11.5 billion,'' said Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, the Supervisor-General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief), at a press conference on Saturday, which was attended by Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development, and other coalition officials.

''The last few weeks, saw intensified efforts to ease the suffering of the Yemeni people in the Governorate of Hodeidah, and create safe corridors for both civilians and humanitarian convoys in agreement with the United Nations,'' Dr. Al Rabeeah stated.

He revealed that the Iran-backed Houthi militia had blocked and seized 65 aid ships, 124 relief convoys and 628 aid trucks, held 19 vessels carrying 200,000 tons of petroleum derivatives, though these ships had permits issued by the coalition to enter Hodeidah Port.

''The assistance provided by Saudi Arabia and the UAE seeks to stimulate the local economy and trade in Hodeidah as well as support public and private hospitals and provision of fuel to power public utilities,'' he added.

For his part, Sultan Al Shamsi told the press conference that total assistance provided by the UAE to Yemen from April 2015 up to September 2018 stood at AED14.8 billion, of which AED4.03 billion were directed to meet the basic needs of more than 16.7 million Yemenis, including 10.1 million children, and 3.4 million women,'' he explained.

He stated that in 2018, the UAE’s assistance had so far reached AED1.2 billion of which AED465 million was channelled into the 2018 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan, YHRP.

''The Emirates Red Crescent and the KSRelief are joining forces to implement humanitarian projects in coordination with UN agencies operating in Yemen,'' he added.