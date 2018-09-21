‘Arab Coalition’ Kill elements of Houthi militia in Sana'a and Al-Biadah

A field source said that the air force of the Arab Coalition to support the legitimacy in Yemen targeted at 1:00 on Friday morning a vehicle belonging to the militia in the area Albayad Directorate Al-Malgam.

He added in a statement to the website of September Net of the Yemeni armed forces that the raid resulted in the destruction of the vehicle and the killing of all who were on board the militia.

In Sana'a, coalition air force launched several air strikes on a camp controlled by Houthi militia north of the capital Sana'a, targeting a number of militia sites in the militia-controlled maintenance camp in the Hasba area.