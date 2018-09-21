Libya closes Tripoli airport, passengers moved to Misrata

Matiga airport, a former air base used for commercial flights since the main airport was heavily damaged in 2014 by militia fighting, said it had moved planes and crews to Misrata, a city east of Tripoli.

"All flights will be from and to Misrata International Airport," Matiga airport said on Facebook.

U.N. envoy Ghassan Salame said a new security arrangement would be implemented in the next few days despite the incident.

He gave no details on the planned security deal which is likely to add more groups to the public payroll to win their loyalty, a strategy that has failed in the past as it only attracted other players.

Rival groups fought for several days in Tripoli until last week but the clashes had been mainly in the south of the city, whereas Matiga airport lies in an eastern suburb.