Libya closes Tripoli airport, passengers moved to Misrata

  • Friday 21, September 2018 in 5:49 PM
  • Passengers board a flight at Misrata airport, Libya
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Libya closed the only functioning airport in the capital Tripoli after rockets were fired in its direction, the airport said on Wednesday, only five days after flights had resumed following a previous shutdown forced by fighting among rival armed groups.
Matiga airport, a former air base used for commercial flights since the main airport was heavily damaged in 2014 by militia fighting, said it had moved planes and crews to Misrata, a city east of Tripoli.
 
"All flights will be from and to Misrata International Airport," Matiga airport said on Facebook.
 
U.N. envoy Ghassan Salame said a new security arrangement would be implemented in the next few days despite the incident. 
 
He gave no details on the planned security deal which is likely to add more groups to the public payroll to win their loyalty, a strategy that has failed in the past as it only attracted other players.
 
Rival groups fought for several days in Tripoli until last week but the clashes had been mainly in the south of the city, whereas Matiga airport lies in an eastern suburb.