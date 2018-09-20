Al Ghufran tribe documents Qatari regime's systematic human rights violations

Members also spoke of their great sorrow and sadness at what they have suffered from humiliation and forced displacement to torture at the hands of the regime.

Speaking at conference held at Geneva Press Club, they narrated documented cases of forced displacement, torture and imprisonment. They said the Qatari authorities have revoked their nationality, sacked them from their jobs, denied their children access to education and to exercise of their civil rights.

''What the Qatari authorities are doing are unprecedented ..... we have never heard of such injustices in any country of the world,'' said one member of the tribe, while another said that he was forced to leave Qatar when he was at nine and he is unable to return homeland.

Another member of the tribe spoke about his tragedy, saying his nationality had been revoked before reaching one year of his age.

The Egyptian Organization for Human Rights (EOHR) has adopted the case of the Qatari tribe to present their just cause to the world.

An EOHR report details the Qatari region's rampant systematic violations and malpractices against the tribe, which it says amount to crime against humanity under Article (7) of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and violate the Convention on the Rights of the Child.