UNHCR, KSRelief to provide dialysis treatment for Syrian refugees

The agreements was co-signed by Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, Advisor to the Saudi Royal Court and General Supervisor of KSRelief; and Khaled Khalifa, UNHCR Regional Representative to the GCC Countries, during a high-level visit to Zaatari camp, Jordan.

The contribution, which is the first of its kind between UNHCR and KSRelief in Lebanon and Jordan, specifically within the health sector, aims to provide dialysis treatment for 99 Syrian refugee patients in Lebanon, and 29 patients in Jordan.

Commenting on the difficulties faced by refugee patients, Dr. Al Rabeeah said, "As we know, dialysis patients constantly suffer from psychological and logistical obstacles, and are in continuous need for health support. KSRelief launches this programme in collaboration with UNHCR out of its concern in supporting the largest number of the most vulnerable refugees in need of dialysis treatment, and to emphasise on specialised life-saving programmes dedicated to health care of refugees."