Saudi Arabia calls for unification and cooperation to deter Iran’s terrorist tools

The Kingdom reiterated that it has made efforts to combat terrorism and has not hesitated to provide all kinds of support with cooperation of the international community to eradicate this plague.

This came during the Cabinet’s meeting chaired by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at Al-Salam palace in Jeddah on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad, Minister of Media said that the Cabinet praised the resolutions of the 150th ordinary session of the Arab League's Council at the level of foreign ministers held in Cairo, and the statement issued by the Arab Quartet Ministerial Committee held on the sidelines of the 150th session of the Arab League's Council, on the follow-up of the crisis with Iran and ways to address its interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries.