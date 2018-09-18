Al Ghufran tribe stage protest in Vienna against Qatari regime

The tribe called on the international community to take a decisive stand on the Tamim regime, whom, they claim, have violated a number of international conventions and treaties through its racist policy against the Al Ghufran tribe.

"Our issue with the Qatar regime is purely humanitarian and not political, this is why we came here to present our case and our demands to the United Nations Human Rights Council. Our demands are clear: The Qatar regime should be held accountable for the crimes that it has committed against us and other Qataris, and the restoration of our rights," Hamad Khaled Al-Marri, a member of the tribe, who took part in the protest, stated.

The protest is a wider move by the tribe on the sidelines of the 39th session of the U.N. Human Rights Council.

A delegation representing Al Ghufran tribe, one of the biggest tribes in Qatar, which has been subject to systemic discrimination at the hands of the Qatari authorities, handed a letter Monday to the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, discussing their deteriorating situation.

The tribe representatives, who had previously submitted a complaint to the Commissioner on 21st September 2017, asked the U.N. office to stop Qatari authorities’ continuous, systematic discrimination against them, and to protect the tribe’s members, restore their lost rights and to punish the Qatari regime for human rights violations.

Revealing the crimes against humanity committed by Qatari authorities towards the tribe some of which, like deprivation of healthcare or unfair detention, were revealed during the September 2017 Qatar global security and stability conference organised by exiled Qataris in London, the tribe called on the U.N. Commissioner’s office, recalling its mandate, to help them regain their rights.