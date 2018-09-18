Arab Coalition begins large scale operation to liberate Hodeidah

"The Saudi-led Arab Coalition forces continue military operations in Yemen's Red Sea Coast, in cooperation with the Joint Yemeni Resistance forces through surprising strategic military plans that were unexpected by the collapsing militias whose positions are falling one by one, leading the militia forces to flee the battlefield, leaving behind their weapons, equipment and dead fighters, with Coalition forces taking control of strategic areas in Hodeidah front and cutting the rebels' supply lines," Brigadier Al Tunaiji stated.

He added that the military operation, launched by the Arab Coalition and Joint Yemeni Resistance forces, enabled them to control Kilo 7 and Kilo 10 areas, while reinforcing troops in Kilo 16 and cutting the key Sana'a-Hodeidha supply line for the rebels. He said dozens of Houthi militia fighters were killed and captured, including field, operations and mobilisation commanders. Other beleaguered Houthi fighters surrendered, making way for the Coalition and Resistance forces to re-take new positions from the Houthis.

"The military operations in Hodeidah Governorate are being carried out under perfect and well-studied plans that take into consideration safety of the citizens and avoiding any harms to civilians who are being used as human shields by the militias to protect their defeated fighters. Additionally, they use government and civilian buildings belonging to Yemeni citizens for military purposes and booby-trap them in clear violation of all international laws and conventions."

Brigadier Al Tunaiji pointed out that the military operations led the Houthi militias to lose their composure and concentration as they fled the battlefield, anticipating their inevitable defeat, following the sweeping advancement of the Coalition and Resistance forces and re-taking of strategic positions from the militias.