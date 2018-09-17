Saudi Arabia affirms its support for International Commission of Inquiry on Syria

Al-Wasel expressed his thanks to the commission for its report for this session, which included the latest developments of the human rights situation in Syria as well as the suffering of the Syrian people forced to dislocate by the Syrian regime and pro-Damascus militias.

This came in his speech in the interactive dialogue with the International Commission of Inquiry on Syria before the Human Rights Council.

He pointed out that the report disclosed an unprecedented development in the acceleration of events and conflict in different troubled-areas in Syria, adding that the displacement of more than one million Syrian citizens in the past period is an evidence of the Syrian regime's continuation in the forced displacement of its people.