Russia, Turkey agree to create demilitarised zone in Syria's Idlib

The buffer zone in a 15-20 square kilometre area will separate Syrian troops and rebels in Idlib and is expected to be in place by October 15, Putin said at a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi.

The zone will be monitored by Russian and Turkish forces and provide for the withdrawal of militants, Putin said, adding that this tactic was supported by the Syrian government.

Calling the agreement a "serious result," Putin said that "Russia and Turkey have confirmed their determination to counter terrorism in Syria in all its forms."

Putin held more than four hours of talks with Erdogan in the southern Russian city.

In Syria's north-west, Idlib is the last remaining rebel bastion after seven years of war.

"We decided on the establishment of a region that is cleaned of weapons between the areas which are under the control of the opposition and the regime," Erdogan said, adding that "the opposition will continue to stay in the areas they are in."

"In return we will ensure that radical groups, which we will designate together with Russia, won't be active in the relevant area."

Erdogan also said that, "I believe that with this agreement a big humanitarian crisis was prevented."

Turkey will enhance its observation posts in the de-escalation zone, he said. The country currently has 12 such posts in the region.

A memorandum of understanding on the Idlib demilitarised zone was signed and exchanged by the Turkish and Russian defence ministers.