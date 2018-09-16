Germany committed to Iraq, defence minister says during Baghdad talks

Von der Leyen called for "staying power" in order to ensure security, reform efforts and the country's rebuilding following the defeat of “Daesh”.

Bundeswehr soldiers are stationed in Jordan and from there are helping in the fight against “Daesh” in Syria and Iraq.

The German government extended their mandate in March to allow the Bundeswehr to train specialists from the Iraqi army as well as Kurdish Peshmerga forces and to advise the government in Baghdad.

The mandate, the stated goal of which is the stabilisation of Iraq, runs until October 31 and could potentially be extended.

Von der Leyen on Saturday visited troops in Jordan, where they are stationed at an air base in Azraq.

The German contingent of the international alliance working against the “Daesh” consists of about 290 soldiers. There are also four Tornado fighter jets and a tanker aircraft stationed there.