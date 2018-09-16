Syrian army downs Israeli occupation missiles in Damascus

Syria’s official news agency SANA, citing an unnamed military source, said the army’s air defences had intercepted the “aggressive Israeli occupation missiles" and shot down a number of them. The agency reported no casualties or damage.

Local residents said they heard explosions in the vicinity of Damascus International Airport.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said that missiles, believed to be fired by Israeli occupation, hit areas near the airport.

The attack targeted arms warehouses, resulting in heavy material damage, the Britain-based watchdog added. It reported no casualties.