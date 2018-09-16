Eritrea, Ethiopia sign Jeddah Peace Pact

During the signing of the Jeddah Peace Pact between Eritrea and Ethiopia

President of Eritrea Isaias Efwerki and the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali signed the Pact in the presence of Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Saudi King conferred the King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellence on the Eritrean President and the Ethiopian Prime Minister.

Attending the signing ceremony as well were Antonio Guterres, and a number of Saudi ministers and officials along with the official delegations of Eritrea and Ethiopia.