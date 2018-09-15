Saudi Royal Defence intercepts ballistic missile fired by Houthis

  • Saturday 15, September 2018 in 3:06 PM
  • Colonel Turki Al Maliki, Arab Coalition spokesman
    Colonel Turki Al Maliki, Arab Coalition spokesman
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Saudi Arabia's Royal Air Defence Forces intercepted on Friday a ballistic missile launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi militias towards the Kingdom, said the Arab Coalition Command in a statement. No injuries or casualties were reported.
Arab Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said that the ballistic missile was fired from the Yemeni governorate of Saada by the terrorist Houthi militias deliberately towards a densely populated civilian area in the Saudi city Jazan.
 
"Such hostile acts carried out by the terrorist Iranian Houthi militia prove that the Iranian regime continues to provide the rebels with advanced weapons capabilities, in flagrant defiance of UNSC Resolutions 2216 and 2231, with the main objective of threatening Saudi Arabian, regional and international security," he added.
 
Al Maliki reiterated that the launch of ballistic missiles towards civilian populated areas is a direct breach of the international humanitarian law.