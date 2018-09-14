Saudi Royal Naval Forces launches first MH-60R helicopter in USA

Sharjah 24 – SPA: Commander of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) General Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Ghufaili, Friday launched the first MH-60R navel multirole Helicopter aircraft which operates on board the fleet's ships and naval bases.
In his speech at the inauguration ceremony, General Al-Ghufaili explained that the joining of Seahawk (MH-60R) multi-tasking helicopters to the Royal Saudi Navy Forces comes is in line with the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Defence's future vision.
 
RSNF Commander General Al-Ghufaili said that this type of aircraft has the latest military technology and is characterised by the high combat capabilities of surface and sub-surface wars, which enhances the capabilities of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces to meet all challenges and threats in the region. 