Woman holds a Palestinian flag during a protest at the Israeli occupation-Gaza border fence

The ministry said the teenager was shot east of Jabalia in northern Gaza, while a medical source named him as Mustafa Abed Rabbo.

A second Palestinian, who was not immediately identified, was killed near Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

At least another 12 people were injured, the ministry said, as Palestinians again demonstrated in different spots along the border.

Critics say it amounts to collective punishment of the impoverished strip's two million residents.