Yemeni army finds communications room belonging to Houthi militia in Saada

The commander of the 84th Infantry Brigade Brigadier General Raddad Al-Hashemi said: "The Yemeni National Army elements found a communications room and operations as they advanced in the field in the Bujbara Valley. It was cut underground and connected to a mountain cave, consisting of five rooms, each room was designed for a specific hostile function".

He added that the Houthi militias used this secret room to carry out its hostile operations and to communicate with its terrorist elements in various locations, and was used to hold meetings for its leaders.