Arab Quartet refutes Qatari allegations before 39th HRC session

In a statement delivered on behalf of the Arab Quartet, before the UN Human Rights Council, HRC, as part of the right of reply to allegations made by Qatar in a statement during the 39th regular session of the council in regards to a briefing of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Al Zaabi said, "The UAE does not consider itself concerned with the report of the Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of the unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights and stresses that it has no connection with these measures "

The statement added, "We have explained to the Special Rapporteur on several occasions that the decision of the four countries to sever diplomatic relations with Qatar is a sovereign decision and consider it a boycott and not as a blockade as Qatar wants to show to the world"

Obaid Salem Al Zaabi noted, "The decision of the International Court of Justice referred to in the report of the Special Rapporteur relates to temporary measures and the Court has not yet decided definitively on the issue of jurisdiction."

He added, "The decision of the Court has met only three of the nine requests submitted by Qatar."

"The complaint before the Court is still pending and the UAE has the opportunity to provide all evidence to challenge Qatari allegations," he further explained.