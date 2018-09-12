Houthi militias target Yemeni family with mortar shell

The latest aggression is part of a series of attacks by the militias against civilians, especially children.

The shell, which was fired on a residential neighbourhood, injured Muslah Saeed Al Ahdal and his children, Khaldoun, Nadher and Duaa, who are aged between one to five years. It also injured a fourth child from another family named Nesrin, who is under the age of five years.

In a quick response to their humanitarian situation, the Emirates Red Crescent provided relief assistance to the injured in order to alleviate their suffering due to the difficult humanitarian conditions they are experiencing as a result of the continuous violations by the Houthi militias against innocent civilians.

Hamad Al Kaabi, UAE Humanitarian Operations Deputy Director for Yemen, said that the provision of emergency relief assistance to the injured comes within the framework of the UAE's humanitarian responsibility towards the brothers in Yemen to help them overcome the difficult conditions inflicted by the Houthi militias who are consistently intimidating the people.

For his part, Adham al-Shabhi, Deputy Director of Al Khokha Surgical Hospital, said that the injured were received in a difficult health conditions, pointing out that they received immediate and appropriate medical care upon arrival at the hospital.

During his briefing in Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Askar, Yemeni Minister of Human Rights, accused the militias of deliberately attacking populated areas, electricity stations and water wells with mortars and Katyusha rockets, as well as using civilians as human shields in Hodeidah, while affirming that the acts of depredation and malpractices of the Houthi militias have been exposed to the international community.