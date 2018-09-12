Coalition Spokesman: Assistance provided for Houthi delegation to reach Geneva

In a press conference in Riyadh yesterday, al-Maliki added that the coalition has taken all measures to secure maritime navigation from Houthi threats.

The coalition spokesman said that six ballistic missiles targeting civilian areas in Saudi Arabia were intercepted, adding that a large number of these missiles fall on Yemeni land. He stated that most of these were intercepted, contrary to what Houthi media is reporting.

al-Maliki listed the latest field gains for the Yemeni army with the support of coalition forces, adding that there were fierce battles in the southern city of Dalea. He added that the Yemeni army and Arab Coalition forces are working on cutting off Houthi supply lines between Sanaa and Hodeidah.

"The Houthi militias continue to move booby-trapped boats to target international navigation. We are taking all measures to stop the Houthi threat on international navigation," al-Maliki said, adding, "There must be international pressure on the Houthi militias to participate in efforts towards a political solution. The Duraihmi directorate is besieged from all sides and Houthi supply lines have been cut from that area."

The coalition is continuing to issue permits for ships to facilitate the relief work, Maliki said, and he also presented photos and maps showing where Houthi ballistic missiles recently landed.