Arab foreign ministers conclude 150th meeting

Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, headed the UAE delegation at the meeting,which discussed an array of issues including the latest developments and challenges in the region, as well as threats to Arab national security, efforts to counter terrorism, and the latest updates on conflicts in some Arab countries with a focus on Syria, Libya and Yemen.

On the Palestinian Cause, the Arab foreign ministers also explored means to support the Palestinian state's budget and addressed Israeli violations against the occupied Jerusalem.

Iran's occupation of the UAE's three islands was also discussed.