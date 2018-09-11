Arab Foreign Ministers Council addresses challenges and risks facing the region

At the opening session, Sudanese Foreign Minister highlighted the challenges and dangers facing the region, stressing that the situation in the areas of conflict remains a matter of serious concern.

He accused Israeli occupation of continuing its racist practices against the Palestinian people and continuing to disregard international resolutions.

Al-Dirdiri called on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities to enable the Palestinian people practice self-determination and establish their independent state.

For his part, Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit expressed his regrets over the situations in Syria, and particularly in Idlib, and Iraq.

He drew attention to what is going on in the Palestinian arena, adding that there is an unprecedented American desire to discharge the Palestinian cause of its legal, political, historical and humanitarian content.

On the situation in Yemen, the Secretary-General of the Arab League said that it still reflects the determination of the Houthi militias, based on their allies in Tehran, to sit adamant behind their coup and reject any compromise.

They even refused to attend the talks called on by the U.N. envoy in Geneva Geneva a few days ago, citing baseless arguments, he said.

With regard to the situation in Libya, he said that it has recently experienced a new regression to violence in Tripoli, which further distances us from achieving constitutional consensus and holding the desired elections.

He referred to the Arab-China Cooperation Forum held in Beijing last July and concluded with the Beijing Declaration and the Arab-Chinese Executive Declaration on the Belt and Road Initiative.

The UNRWA Commissioner-General Pierre Krnebol said that the dramatic circumstances of UNRWA's financial situation are not hidden from anyone, following the U.S. administration's decision in January to cut funding to the agency by $ 300 million.

He called to participate to overcome a total annual deficit of $ 446 million.