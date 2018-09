Military sources said in a statement to "September Net" of the Yemeni Ministry of Defence that the forces of the Yemeni National Army arrived at the point of Bajil-Hodeidah and other areas, it also took control of Mu'ayyadah areas directly leading to the strategic port of Hodeidah.

At the same time, the Arab Coalition battalions launched violent bombardments at the weapons stores near the port of Hodeidah and destroyed them in preparation for the advance of the National Army forces.