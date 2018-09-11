AL condemns closure of PLO office in Washington

In a statement issued today, Aboul Gheit said that the decision came as part of a long series of US unfair policies towards the Palestinians aiming at terminating their cause.

The US recognition of Jerusalem being the capital of Israel last December and moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem last May reflected their total bias to the Israeli agenda, he affirmed.

The latest U.S. procedures including halting financial aid to United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, UNRWA, as well as cutting aid offered to the Palestinian all comes as a humiliation to the Palestinian will, he added.

Criticising Palestinians for inflexibility and refusal to the initiatives offered to them is false and illogical as the Palestinians did not receive yet any initiatives or solution plans at all, he concluded.