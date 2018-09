They will discuss ways to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which has recently said it needs 200 million dollars for this year to fill a budget gap.

Earlier in 2018, the United States said it will be providing the UNRWA with 60 million dollars this year for its operations, down from 365 million dollars last year. This month, Washington said it will stop funding for the agency completely.