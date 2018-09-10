OIC to hold meeting on peace and stability in Afghanistan

The OIC Secretary-General, Dr. Yousef Bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, indicated that the meeting forms an extension to the significant support and diverse initiatives and efforts provided by the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to restore peace and stability in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, one of the OIC founding members.

He went on to recall that the Kingdom had already taken the initiative of hosting the International Conference of Muslim Scholars on Peace and Stability in Afghanistan, which was held in Jeddah and Makkah Al-Mukarramah in July 2018 and which came out with positive results registered by the scholars in their "Makkah Declaration," all towards achieving peace and security and ending the bloodshed of innocent people.