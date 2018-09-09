Saudi-American joint exercise "Prevention Shield 2" begins

The Acting Commander of the Central Region Major General Merie' bin Saad Al-Omari welcomed participants from all sides, praising the participation of friendly American forces in this exercise, thanking the participants for their efforts in planning and preparing stages for the pre-exercise.

Al-Omari said that such exercises aim at enhancing cooperation, exchanging experiences, and raising the level of training of both Armed Forces.

For his part, General Supervisor of the exercise Air Vice Marshal Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Shiblan said that the objectives of the exercise are to achieve the highest degree of coordination between the branches of the two countries' Armed Forces, respond immediately and effectively against this type of crisis, achieve cooperation at the national level with other public agencies, optimally use available resources of techniques, unify concepts in the field of defence against weapons of mass destruction, and activate joint action.