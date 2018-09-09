Yemeni Army foils Houthi attempt against international shipping

A military source in the fifth military region on Sunday said that the Yemeni Army's naval formation in the region managed to seize a booby-trapped boat sent by the Houthi rebels towards the international waters in the Red Sea.

The source added that the booby-trapped boat was carrying explosive devices and traveling at a high speed of 35 miles per hour on its way to international waters in the Red Sea to intercept a merchant ship.

The source pointed out that the naval military teams of the Yemeni army intercepted and halted the boat at an unpopulated island.