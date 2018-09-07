Russia, Turkey, Iran fail to agree on ceasefire for Syria's Idlib

Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan, Russia's Vladimir Putin and Iran's Hassan Rouhani, meeting in Tehran for a summit of key foreign players in Syria's war, agreed in a final statement that there could be no military solution to the conflict and it could only end through a negotiated political process.

But as Syrian government and Russian warplanes mounted air strikes in Idlib on Friday morning in a possible prelude to a full-scale offensive, Putin and Rouhani pushed back against Erdogan's call for a truce.

The Turkish leader said he feared a massacre and Turkey could not accommodate any more refugees flooding over its border.

Putin said a ceasefire would be pointless as it would not involve militant groups it deems terrorists. Rouhani said Syria must regain control over all its territory.

Idlib is the insurgents' only remaining major stronghold and a government offensive could be the war's last decisive battle.

Their discussions in Tehran mark a crucial point in a seven-year-old war which has killed more than half a million people and forced 11 million to flee their homes.

Erdogan, in his opening remarks, said a ceasefire in Idlib would be a victory for their summit.

Putin responded: "The fact is that there are no representatives of the armed opposition here around this table. And more still, there are no representatives of ‘Jabhat al-Nusra’ or ‘Daesh’ or the Syrian army.".

In the final statement, the three agreed on the need to eliminate ‘Daesh’, the ‘Nusra Front’, and other groups linked to ‘al Qaeda’ and designated as terrorists. But there were were other armed opposition groups who could join any ceasefire agreement, they said.

The communique also called on the United Nations and the international community to step up humanitarian aid to Syria and help in restoring basic infrastructure assets.

Efforts must be made to protect and to create conditions for the safe return of refugees, it added.