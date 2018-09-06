Party cups as gas masks: Idlib civilians prepare for battle

  Hudhayfa al-Shahad tries an improvised gas mask in Idlib
    Hudhayfa al-Shahad tries an improvised gas mask in Idlib
  Pickled vegetables are shelved in an underground cave in Idlib
    Pickled vegetables are shelved in an underground cave in Idlib
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Hudhayfa al-Shahad strapped a colourful paper cup filled with cotton and charcoal to a child's face and tightened a plastic bag around his head: an improvised gas mask if chemicals once again fall on Syria's Idlib.
Civilians in Syria are preparing food and digging shelters ahead of an expected army offensive, which could become a humanitarian disaster
 
"We are preparing what little we can: small primitive masks we can place on our children's mouths in case we are hit with chemicals," 20-year-old Shahad told Reuters from his village south of Idlib city, where he shares a house with his pregnant wife, three children and around 15 other people. 
 
Around 3 million people live in the rebel stronghold in northwest Syria, which comprises most of Idlib province and adjacent small parts of Latakia, Hama and Aleppo provinces. 
 
About half of them fled fighting or were transferred there by the government under surrender deals from other parts of Syria as Assad has steadily taken back territory from rebels.