Jordan rejects idea of confederation with Palestinians

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas told activists Sunday that White House aides Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt had proposed the idea of a confederation with Jordan, one of the activists said.

Hagit Ofran of Israel's Peace Now NGO reported Abbas as saying he had told the US officials, who are working on a peace plan, that he would only be interested if Israel was also part of such a confederation.

Abbas's office confirmed the meeting with Israeli occupation peace activists had taken place, but did not confirm his comments on the confederation.

Neighbouring Jordan, along with most of the international community, has long supported a two-state solution to the long-running conflict.