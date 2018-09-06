Paraguay moves Israeli occupation embassy back to Tel Aviv, sparking crisis

"Paraguay wants to contribute to an intensification of regional diplomatic efforts to achieve a broad, fair and lasting peace in the Middle East," the Foreign Ministry in Asuncion said on Wednesday.

Israeli occupation countered by ordering the closure of its embassy in Asuncion, an Israeli occupation government spokesman said, adding that Paraguay's move had damaged bilateral relations.

The Palestinian Authority took credit for persuading Paraguay's new President Mario Abdo Benitez to reverse the decision taken by his predecessor Horacio Cartes.