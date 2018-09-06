Turkey says working to prevent Idlib attacks

Syrian regime troops have for weeks been massing on the edges of the province which borders Turkey, raising fears of another humanitarian disaster in Syria's seven-year conflict.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Tuesday that at least nine civilians were killed in Russian raids on Tuesday. But Moscow on Wednesday said the strikes targeted the "terrorist" Al-Nusra Front.

Ankara wants to "prevent attacks on Idlib", Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a press conference with German counterpart Heiko Maas.

"After the raids, there had been talks between our relevant institutions. We clearly told Russia these attacks were wrong," Cavusoglu said.

Idlib is one of the so-called "de-escalation" zones set up as a result of talks by Russia, Turkey and Iran last year as Damascus regained control of more of the country.

"From the day that it was clear there could be an attack on Idlib, we have been working hard to prevent the regime violating the ceasefire and to stop the attacks on Idlib," Cavusoglu said.