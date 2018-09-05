Somali militants kill soldiers, kidnap scores of elders

The militants drove up to a tuk-tuk vehicle carrying the soldiers in Mogadishu's Karan district and opened fire, killing all four of them on Tuesday, police said.

Al Shabaab fighters also shot two people dead in the Wardigley district in the heart of the city, he added.

On Monday, the group kidnapped more than 60 elders from Galgadud, in the central, semi-autonomous state of Galmudug, officials said.

Al Shabaab said it took the local leaders because their sub-clan had refused to pay full compensation for five people killed from another clan.