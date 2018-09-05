Amir Sabah, US President hold talks at Oval Office

President Trump welcomed the Kuwaiti delegation and then accompanied His Highness the Amir to the Oval Office where they held official talks. Members of the delegation and senior officials from the US Administration joined the talks later on.

The discussions dealt with the deep-rooted ties between Kuwait and United States and ways to enhance cooperation in such areas as defense, security, trade and investment as well as the strategic partnership in all field.

Both sides reviewed regional and international issues of common concern, with emphasis on the situations in the Arabian Gulf region and the Middle East.

They highlighted the need to promote peace, security and stability in the region and beyond, and support the international effort to combat terrorism.