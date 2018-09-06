Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen

"The Joint ‎Forces Command of the Coalition has completed its After Action Review of conducted operations within the area of operations for Thursday, August 23 , 2018. According to the results of the comprehensive review, operational vetting and what was stated by the executers of said operation, that there might have been collateral damage and civilian casualties during targeting members of the terrorist Iranian-Houthi militia in Ad Durayhimi Directorate, Hodeida, Yemen, all documents relating to this incident have been handed over to JIAT pending assessment and announcement of results." Col. Al-Malki said.

The official Spokesman reaffirmed the commitment of the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to applying the highest standards of targeting, and principles of the International Humanitarian Law and its Customary Rules, as well as taking all necessary procedures in case of an incident, God forbid, to achieve the highest levels of responsibility and transparency.