UN Security Council reaffirms support for political process in Yemen

The members of the Council reiterated that there was no solution to the conflict in Yemen but a political solution, reiterating their call for the full implementation of Security Council resolutions and statements, including resolution 2216 (2015).

The Members of the Security Council welcomed a UN-led consultation with representatives of the Yemeni parties scheduled for September 6, 2018 in Geneva.

The statement pointed out that these preliminary consultations will be a necessary and important step towards the comprehensive political and security agreements required to resolve the conflict and improve the humanitarian situation and achieve peace, prosperity and security for all Yemenis.

The Council members also called upon the international community, including the regional neighbors, to actively support these consultations.

They also requested the Special Envoy to keep them informed of progress, including briefing the Security Council on the conclusion of the Geneva consultations so that they could consider further actions in support of the political settlement, stressing their strong commitment to the unity, sovereignty and independence of the territory of Yemen.