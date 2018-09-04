Syria says Israeli occupation planes target military positions in Syria

Citing a military source, SANA said that Israeli occupation aircraft had targeted "our military positions in the provinces of Tartous and Hama".

"The enemy missiles were dealt with and some of them were shot down," SANA said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said several explosions had been heard in the areas around Masyaf and Wadi al-Uyoun near Hama city and around the coastal city of Tartous, targeting areas where there are Iranian military facilities.

The Observatory's head Rami Abdulrahman said the attack had also targeted around the coastal city of Baniyas for the first time, with two rockets hitting around one kilometre from an oil refinery.

An Israeli occupation military spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.

Syrian state television said air defences downed five rockets.

According to Syrian state television, the head of a hospital in Masyaf said one person had died and four had been wounded. The head of a hospital in Baniyas said eight had been injured as a result of the strikes.

SANA said the planes had come at a low altitude from west of neighbouring Lebanon's coastal capital Beirut.

Reuters journalists in Beirut heard unusually loud aircraft sounds shortly before the strikes were reported in Syrian media.