Trump warns Syria, Russia and Iran against Idlib 'tragedy'

  • Tuesday 04, September 2018 in 11:23 AM
Sharjah24 – AFP: US President Donald Trump on Monday warned Syria against launching an attack on the country's last rebel stronghold with the help of Russia and Iran, saying the offensive could trigger a "human tragedy."
The warning came as Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javed Zarif met with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad in a surprise visit to Damascus ahead of the looming offensive.
 
Syrian forces are amassing around the northwestern province of Idlib, in preparation for the assault.
 
"President Bashar al-Assad of Syria must not recklessly attack Idlib Province. The Russians and Iranians would be making a grave humanitarian mistake to take part in this potential human tragedy," Trump tweeted.
 
"Hundreds of thousands of people could be killed. Don't let that happen!"