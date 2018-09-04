Arab Coalition air defence intercepts ballistic missile launched toward Saudi Arabia

Colonel Turki Al Malki said that the Coalition Air Defence detected the launch of the ballistic missile, which was fired "deliberately" by the terrorist Houthi militias towards a densely populated civilian area in the Saudi city of Jizan.

"This hostile act carried out by the terrorist Iranian Houthi militia proves that the Iranian regime continues to provide the Houthi militias with advanced weapons capabilities, in flagrant defiance of UNSC Resolutions 2216 and 2231, with the main objective of threatening Saudi Arabian, regional and international security," he continued.

Al Malki reiterated that the launch of ballistic missiles towards civilian populated areas is a direct breach of the principles of the international humanitarian law.