Palestinians wary as U.N. may not open schools in time

The United Nations agency dealing with Palestinian refugees may not be able to open schools for half a million children because it has run out of money since the United States cut its funding, U.N. officials say.

UNRWA already faces what it described as a "very tense" situation in Gaza after job cuts drew protests by its own employees, leaving some senior staff unable to work in their offices.

Some fear for the survival of the agency, which this month must decide whether it can open its network of schools across Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon for the coming academic year.

"We are running on empty. We simply don't have enough money to pay 22,000 teachers who in 711 schools provide a daily education for over half a million children," said UNRWA spokesman Chris Gunness, who described the situation as "catastrophic" and unprecedented.

In January, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would scale back aid to the Palestinians unless they cooperate with his plans to revive peacemaking with Israeli occupation . Those peace efforts stalled in 2014.

"The actions that we are now seeing are consequences of the decision by the Trump administration to withhold $305 million for UNRWA this year, so whether it is political or not it has catastrophic implications and consequences for us on the ground," said Gunness.

In the Israeli occupied West Bank, Reem Nakhla's children attend an UNRWA school in Jalazone refugee camp. In June, staff and pupils were thrilled to be visited by Britain's Prince William during his tour of the West Bank. But now there is confusion outside the school gates.

"Of course I am worried, I think about where should I send them," said Nakhla. "The UNRWA school is a big help to people," she added. "Our situation in the camp is very difficult."

UNRWA was founded in 1949 in the aftermath of the first Arab-Israeli occupation war.

That conflict saw 700,000 Palestinians forced to leave their homes or flee. UNRWA now helps around 5 million Palestinian refugees, who include descendants of those displaced by the fighting nearly 70 years ago.

Funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions from U.N. member states, the United States has long been its largest donor. But officials say that after the Trump administration slashed its contribution, UNRWA now needs more than $200 million from other donors to cover its deficit.

In Gaza, Amal Al-Batsh, deputy chairman of the union of Palestinian employees at UNRWA, feared that the United States was targeting UNRWA's existence "not as an institution but as a symbol and a witness to the issue of Palestinian refugees".