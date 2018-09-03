Syria strike kills 8 pro-regime fighters: monitor

  • Monday 03, September 2018 in 3:05 PM
Sharjah24 – AFP: An air strike near a US base in southeastern Syria has killed at least eight pro-government fighters, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Monday.
Four Syrians, one Iranian national and three other non-Syrian fighters were killed in the strike carried out on Saturday, the Britain-based war monitor said.
 
At least 11 people were wounded in the attack, according to Observatory figures.
 
"A convoy of Iranian forces and allied militia was hit by air strikes as it drove near Al-Tanf base," the monitor's head Rami Abdel Rahman said.
 
He could not confirm the strike had been conducted by the US-led coalition present in the region.
 
A coalition spokesman told AFP the Al-Tanf base "received fire from unknown forces, with no damage and the coalition forces did not fire back".