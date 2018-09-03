Syria strike kills 8 pro-regime fighters: monitor

Four Syrians, one Iranian national and three other non-Syrian fighters were killed in the strike carried out on Saturday, the Britain-based war monitor said.

At least 11 people were wounded in the attack, according to Observatory figures.

"A convoy of Iranian forces and allied militia was hit by air strikes as it drove near Al-Tanf base," the monitor's head Rami Abdel Rahman said.

He could not confirm the strike had been conducted by the US-led coalition present in the region.

A coalition spokesman told AFP the Al-Tanf base "received fire from unknown forces, with no damage and the coalition forces did not fire back".