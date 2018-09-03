Iraqi rival groups both announce parliamentary blocs to form new government

Lawmakers led by cleric Moqtada al-Sadr and Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said they created an alliance that would give them a majority bloc in parliament.

A rival grouping led by militia commander Hadi al-Ameri and former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki responded by saying it had formed its own alliance that would be the largest bloc in parliament after it got some lawmakers to defect from the other group.

Iraq's parliament contains 329 seats and is set to convene on Monday, when it will elect a speaker and launch the government formation process.

Iraqis voted in May in their first parliamentary election, but a contentious recount process delayed the announcement of final results until last month.