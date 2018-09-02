State of emergency declared in Libya's capital amid militia fighting

"Due to the danger of the current situation and for the sake of the public interest, the presidential council declares the state of emergency in the capital, Tripoli, and its suburbs to protect and secure civilians, public and private possessions and vital institutions," it said in a statement.

The council called for ending the fighting and respecting a ceasefire reached in coordination with the U.N. mission in Libya. The death toll includes civilians.

Clashes erupted on Monday between rival militias in southern Tripoli.