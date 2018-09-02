State of emergency declared in Libya's capital amid militia fighting

  • Smoke rises during heavy clashes between rival factions in Tripoli
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: A state of emergency has been declared in Tripoli and its suburbs amid ongoing clashes between rival militias that have left at least 39 people dead and dozens others wounded in the last week, Libya's U.N.-backed government declared Sunday.
"Due to the danger of the current situation and for the sake of the public interest, the presidential council declares the state of emergency in the capital, Tripoli, and its suburbs to protect and secure civilians, public and private possessions and vital institutions," it said in a statement.
 
The council called for ending the fighting and respecting a ceasefire reached in coordination with the U.N. mission in Libya. The death toll includes civilians.
 
Clashes erupted on Monday between rival militias in southern Tripoli. 